A WILKO store will close for 24 hours to reset stock levels.

Wilkos in Pembroke Dock will close for one day to reset stock levels as it receives a larger than usual delivery, the firm has said.

Wilko puts the short fall in stock down to upgrades and system changes to its distribution network.

"Our goal every day is to best serve hardworking families," said Wilko CEO Jerome Saint-Marc.

"To do this, we need to make sure all our stores are as well stocked as possible.

"We appreciate that some customers in Pembroke Dock may have not been able to access the items they need in recent weeks, which is why we’re closing for one day only to turn this situation around."

The home and garden retailer expects normal service to begin again following this activity.

"Customers in Pembroke Dock may have noticed that shelves have been a little less full than normal," said a Wilko spokesperson.

"To make-up for this shortfall, a 24-hour closure has been organised on February 24, to reset its stock levels to those expected by local shoppers, during which the store will benefit from a larger than usual delivery.

"The store will then reopen as normal on February 25 with shelves stocked to their usual levels, ensuring shoppers have access to the household and hardware items they need."

While the Pembroke Dock store is closed, shoppers can still access wilko.com or visit their nearest alternative store in Haverfordwest.