IT'S been described as a "sledgehammer to crack a nut" and discussed in relation to "gangs of feral children blighting the town".

Pembrokeshire County Council is consulting residents on the planned introduction of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to prevent street drinking and drug taking in a Haverfordwest exclusion zone.

On breach of the order, police community support officers or police officers could issue a fixed penalty fine of up to £100.

Failure to pay this could result in prosecution and a court fine of up to £1,000.

The Council is seeking public views to gauge the impact intoxicating substance related anti-social behaviour is having on the public in the proposed exclusion zone.

Haverfordwest Town Council have shown scepticism to the order in the past, with town sheriff Richard Blacklaw-Jones describing the proposal as ‘a sledgehammer to crack a nut’.

Mayor Alan Buckfield believes the order will just spread the problem to other areas, a viewpoint shared by assistant secretary to Haverfordwest Racecourse (public park) Trust Mike Wort, who fears the order could push the problem to the racecourse itself.

Cllr David Bryan, representative of town's Priory Ward at county level, described in a council meeting held in March 2021 how ‘gangs of feral children are blighting the town’.

Cllr Bryan clarified these issues by saying: “Having lived in Haverfordwest for the past 37 years, I have seen the economic deterioration in the town and the rise in anti-social behaviour in recent times.

"Something needs to be done to address both these problems."

Cabinet member for environment, public protection and Welsh language Cllr Cris Tomas said the main benefit of the order is to reduce behaviour that is having a negative impact on communities.

“Public Spaces Protection Orders are intended to deal with a particular nuisance or problem in a particular area that is detrimental to the local community’s quality of life,” said Cllr Cris Tomas.

The consultation is running until March 9, with the PSPO, if approved, likely to come into force later this year.

You can take part in by filling in a short response form.

To take part in the consultation go to: https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/public-spaces-protection-order-for-haverfordwest