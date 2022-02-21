IT'S 10 years since Teifi rugby star Scott Williams wrote his name into Welsh rugby folklore with his Triple Crown winning try against old rivals England on 25 February 2012 - and Wales have not won a Six Nations game at Twickenham since.

Williams, who was only 21 when he dived over for that career-defining try, believes Wales can end a decade of Six Nations disappointment at Twickenham this weekend - but the Scarlets centre knows it will be tough at the home of English rugby.

The 2012 triumph is the only occasion Wales have clinched a Triple Crown at Twickenham, and although that record will continue this year after Wales lost their opening match in Ireland, Wayne Pivac's men will look to build momentum after beating Scotland in Cardiff.

"Everybody has written off Wales, but if they carry on where they left off against Scotland, and improve on a few areas, they have a good chance," said Scarlets centre Williams, who also played in the 2015 World Cup pool win over England at Twickenham.

"It will be tough, but we have a good chance of winning, because there are a lot of boys in the squad who have been to Twickenham and know what it takes."

Reflecting on the momentous occasion he ripped the ball from England forward Courtney Lawes to score his superb solo try, the modest Williams also pointed to the defensive heroics of Leigh Halfpenny and Jonathan Davies in denying England late on.

"It's surreal that it's been 10 years, I remember like it was yesterday," Williams told Clwb Rygbi on S4C.

"It's hard to describe the try because it was just instinct, firstly I managed to rip the ball, and then I saw the space behind and went for it. It was special.

"Every time somebody asks me about the try I have to mention Leigh and Jon's tackle in the corner at the end which helped us win the game.

"If that had not happened, nobody would have remembered my try as they do now."

Williams' 75th-minute touchdown secured Wales the Triple Crown and also underpinned a second Grand Slam of Warren Gatland's coaching reign that arrived three weeks later.

Williams, an ex-pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi in Llandysul, made four appearances in that campaign, and also played four matches in the following year’s Six Nations Championship title triumph.

After coming through the Scarlets Academy, Williams made his senior debut in a pre-season friendly against Neath in 2008, and went on to play 137 games over nine seasons, scoring 23 tries.

He was an instrumental part of the side’s stunning Guinness PRO12 title win in 2017 and scored key tries as the Scarlets reached the semi-finals of the Champions Cup a year later.

He had developed as a junior and youth player through the ranks at Newcastle Emlyn and Whitland, and played for Wales Under 20s, having previously represented Wales at Under 16s and Under 18s.

His senior debut came against the Barbarians in June 2011, and he went to that year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, where Wales reached the semi-finals, and again at the 2015 World Cup in England, when Wales reached the last eight.

The 31-year-old has gone on to amass 58 caps, and although he hasn’t played for Wales since 2019, his form for the Scarlets this season saw him called into the autumn squad as cover.

In recent years he has been plagued by serious back and hamstring problems that ultimately cost him a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and significantly restricted his game time.

But following his return to Scarlets from Ospreys last summer, the 31-year-old has rekindled his form and fitness, and although he was not used in the 2021 autumn internationals, he is still on the radar.

There is tough competition in the current squad, with Jonathan Davies, Willis Halaholo, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin and Josh Adams being the centre options in the current squad, with Johnny Williams and George North also having figured in Pivac's midfield selections in the last two years.

Williams, however, has not still ruled out adding to his international tally.

"I am more competitive than ever with the standards I expect of myself," he said.

"At 31, I am not coming to the end of my career yet and have plenty left, and I definitely still have that hunger to represent Wales.

"That's why I started playing rugby to play for my country and I still have the ambition to do that. I am still working hard and I know there is a lot to work on still, so I'm just putting in the effort.

"Hopefully, if the chance comes, then I will be ready."