NARBERTH RFC youth player lolo Griffiths is making big strides in his fledgling rugby career.
lolo is currently training in the Wales U18s training squad being considered for the Six Nations U18 tournament.
Seventeen-year-old lolo is also part of the Scarlets Academy set-up.
The Wales U18s training camp takes place on four days of this week in Cardiff where lolo will be aiming to secure a place in the final 30 man squad for the Six Nations in France later this season
A former pupil of Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, lolo has sporting pedigree. He began playing rugby for Pembroke and then moved to the Otters.
He plays hockey for Pembrokeshire men and last year represented Wales schools U17s in the triple jump in the home international.
lolo can play either wing or centre.
Narberth Coach Rob Nicholas described how he has a handy talent on the pitch.
“lolo has a habit of charging down kicks,” said Rob.
“His biggest fans are his Mum and Dad, Helen and Lee, and brother and sister, Rhys and Catryn, who are all very vocal when they attend games.”
Lolo is currently studying for A levels at Hartpury College, Gloucester.
