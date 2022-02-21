There have been 145 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today (Monday, February 21), state there were 65 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 46 in Pembrokeshire and 34 in Ceredigion since the last report.
Changes to reporting by PHW mean that today’s figures are for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, February 18.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 78,851 – 43,903 in Carmarthenshire, 23,554 in Pembrokeshire and 11,394 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on February 6 there were 25,497 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,651 were positive.
There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 696 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,114 new cases of coronavirus and one new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 808,210 cases and 6,944 deaths.
There have been 10,313 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,518,094 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,381,764 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,890,888 people and 60,455 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
