LEGENDARY folk artist Peggy Seeger - the ‘face’ of ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ - makes her fourth appearance at Rhosygilwen on April 2.

And, at 86, the subject of the award-winning song her late husband Ewan MacColl wrote for her remains as feisty and as passionate about her craft as ever - even if her latest album is entitled ‘First Farewell’.

It was produced by Peggy's son, Calum MacColl, who will be appearing alongside her at Rhosygilwen on what promises to be a memorable night.

“Callum has just released his first CD at the age of 58,” she tells the Tivy-Side with an amused look. “It’s called About Time because I’ve been nagging him to do so for years!

“There’ll be a lot of banter between us as well as all kinds of songs.

“I always look forward to playing Rhosygilwen – it’s such a welcoming venue with appreciative audiences, plus the food is fabulous!

“Back in the sixties folk clubs didn’t have microphones so you had to sing high.

“I sing much lower now, but I feel I have a thrilling lower voice – it really connects with the heart.”

Peggy’s live performances might include an unaccompanied traditional ballad, followed by an anecdote from her remarkable life, before launching into a topical song about drugs, war, hormones, politicians, unions, women, love or ecology.

A multi-instrumentalist (piano, guitar, 5-string banjo, autoharp, English concertina and Appalachian dulcimer), she is lauded for her feminist and political songs.

The daughter of avant-garde composer Ruth Crawford Seeger, she is also the sister of Mike Seeger, a half-sister to Pete Seeger and step-mother of the late, lamented Kirsty MacColl.

“There’ve been two big tragedies in my life,” she reveals. “The first was losing my mother soon after she ended a twenty-year hiatus from music.

“Had I been religious her passing would have made an atheist. She had just begun to bloom when she was cut off.

“The second was losing Kirsty in 2000 because she was just so amazing, so extraordinary.

“I think she was a musical genius and, of course, a lot of her work is political commentary.”

As, of course, is US-born Peggy’s. The passage of time has not dimmed her forthright views on the way her adopted country is run.

“The pandemic has been completely mismanaged,” she says archly. “If only we had a leader like New Zealand has in Jacinda Ardern.

“And to have anti-vaxxers saying stuff is to my mind completely insane. It’s part of a huge movement backwards that could prove a precursor to fascism.

“And please don’t get me started on the Ukraine-Russia situation as it’s all déjà vu as far as I’m concerned.

“Human beings just keep on making the same mistakes, don’t they?”

The Rhosygilwen set will include Peggy’s How I Long For Peace along with The Invisible Woman, composed after a walk down London’s Oxford Street with her daughter made her notice how passing men never gave herself more than a passing glance.

“Not, I hasten to add, that that bothers me at all, these days!” she laughs.

“And while I cannot see myself making another album I like to think I am still ahead of at least a part of my game.

“I’m out of my box on this album – and that’s fine as I like to keep on challenging myself.”