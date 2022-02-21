Police have thanked the public for their help in finding a young woman who was previously reported as missing.

Earlier today, Orianna was said to be missing from the Fishguard area. She was last seen at her home adress last night, Sunday February 20.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Orianna, who was reported as missing in the Fishguard area, has been found. Thank you for sharing the appeal."

 

 

 