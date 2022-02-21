DYFED-POWYS Police is calling for assistance in finding a missing person.
A statement read: "Can you help us find Orianna, who is missing from the Fishguard area?
"Orianna is described as being 5ft 4ins, slim build, with mousy brown hair and blue eyes.
"She was last seen at her home address on the evening of Sunday, February 20."
Contact the police at: https://orlo.uk/9gM0.
Email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or call 101.
Quote reference: DP-20220221-121.
