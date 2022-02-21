A second Pembrokeshire animal sanctuary is picking up the pieces after suffering heart-breaking damage from Storm Eunice.

The Pembrokeshire Hogspital - which rescues and rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs - saw a large static caravan, its barn roof and an area of woodland batttered by the storm late on Friday morning.

The same day, Greenacres Rescue at Talbenny experienced'devastation and destruction' with winds which ripped through 'like a chainsaw'.

The Hogspital, at Sutton West Farm, near Haverfordwest, suffered 'horrendous devastation', supporters were sorry to learn on Facebook.

The Hogspital's Ginny Spenceley said: "The roof of our hay barn over the Hogspital has gone, as has our caravan which was in our field.

"All but two of the trees in our back garden have been uprooted.

"Feeling totally shocked and devastated. It all happened within half an hour around midday."

Ginny subsequently thanked the many people who had offered financial or practical support.

In an update over the weekend, she added: "“We've managed to salvage goods from inside the caravan, but a lot of it was smashed and broken.

"My brother came down yesterday to help flatten it, and when the weather calms we'll start collecting all the stray bit scattered on the common.

"The trees that are down are not dangerous, but the barn roof isn't very happy. We could do without any more high winds.

"Many thanks to everyone for your love and kind words, the many offers of help and your kind donations which will go towards getting us a roof repair, replacement trees, and another beautiful space."

Details of how to the Pembrokeshire Hogspital can be found on its Facebook page.