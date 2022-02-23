Pembrokeshire County Council is inviting potential candidates in May’s local elections to come to County Hall to find out more about what’s involved.

A virtual event was held in January to highlight the role of the county councillor and March’s events are to be held face-to-face in Haverfordwest on March 11 and 14.

It is hoped that raising awareness and understanding of the councillor role will encourage more people – from more diverse backgrounds – to put their names on the ballot.

Anyone interested can an hour-long slot between 10am and 1pm on March 11 or between 2pm and 6pm on March 14.

Those signing up will have chance to speak to officers and members to find out more about the role and making a difference in your community, as well as discovering more about various council departments and taking a behind the scenes tour of councillor areas in County Hall.

Council leader David Simpson said: “We want the event to be a call to action for people to get involved in democracy and the 2022 Local Elections.

“It will be a chance for communities to hear about the incredible work our councillors and cabinet members are doing to help make a difference – and raise awareness to empower communities to understand the work undertaken.”

To book in email Events@pembrokeshire.gov.uk before 12pm on 10 March 10.

For more information about being a councillor or to watch the virtual event visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/council-information