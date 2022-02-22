Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Bailey - 11 month old, male, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Cross Terrier. He has some behavioural issues and is looking for an experienced home with someone who is able to manage those issues and help him grow into a well behaved adult dog. You can read more on his requirements here www.manytearsrescue.org/display_mtar_dog.php?id=30786

Diamond and Star - nine years old, female, French Bulldogs. These two are looking for a home together. They have come from a home as their owner could no longer look after them. They are wonderful girls, so cuddly and just love attention. They are pretty perfect! Diamond has cushings disease and is on medication long term for this.

Maureen - seven year old, female, Shih Tzu Cross. She is a worried girl who is very overwhelmed at the moment and will back away and hide when we approach her. She will need another kind and confident dog in her new home to be her friend.

Augusta - two years old, female, Bichon Frise. She is an absolute little darling and just loves to have fuss and attention. She is happy around people and will climb into your lap for fuss and attention. At the moment she will still need another kind dog in her new home to help her settle in.