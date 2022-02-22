Many Tears Animal Rescue has welcomed in 57 chaotic Labrador puppies.

The new arrivals immediately made themselves at home, playing and finding their favourite toys.

The Labradors need to be fed, vaccinated, wormed and spayed or neutered before they are available for adoption.

Many Tears are asking for support to help prepare the puppies for adoption.

A post on the rescue’s Facebook page said: “When 57 Labradors arrive at Many Tears Animal Rescue in one day.. chaos ensues!

“They are bouncy and playful and there are happy, wagging tails aplenty!

“As you can see from the video, they are having the best time zooming around, playing and finding their favourite toys to run off with.

“With this many new arrivals, along with lots of fun and laughter also comes a lot of expense.

“If they have made you smile today and you would like to contribute towards the cost of their care, we would be so grateful.

“If you would like to come and meet these lovely labs we have showarounds weekdays at 12pm and weekends at 11am and 1pm and I'm sure they would love you even more if you bought a toy or two along for them too.”

The puppies will be available for adoption from the Many Tears Animal Rescue website.

Many Tears Animal Rescue is based in Carmarthenshire.

For those wishing to volunteer, the address is Cwmlogin House, Cefneithin, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA14 7HB.