A DEAD dog, so far unclaimed, could have been lying at the roadside for up to ten days.

A walker came across the dog which was lying on the roadside in the Crymych/Hermon area on February 16.

The corpse was reported to Pembrokeshire County Council on February 17 and collected on the February 21.

It has been checked, but does not have a microchip.

There were local reports saying the corpse had been at the roadside for up to ten days.

Dog warden for Pembrokeshire County Council Sally-Ann Bland said if it is the case, it would be unusual for a dog to be left there that long unreported.

“If a dog dies in a field or wood where no one’s passing then for it to be left there for ten days isn’t unusual, but for someone to have seen it and say it was there for ten days is slightly odd,” said Sally.

“It is not nice just left there on the side of the road. Hopefully if we can contact the owner we can put someone’s mind at rest and at least they have closure.”

The dog, which has a reddish coat flecked with black is described as a sheep-dog type cross.

Pembrokeshire County Council said preparation for Storm Eunice has disrupted collection services.

A spokesperson said: ‘An incident was reported on Thursday 17 February of a dog deceased at the side of the road (C3063).

“Following the demand of the emergency response for Storm Eunice and Franklin, collection was arranged for February 21.”

If you have any information on the dog, contact Pembrokeshire County Council.