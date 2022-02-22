A MAN from Pembroke Dock will attend Swansea Crown Court in relation to alleged child sex offences.
David Roberts, of Penfro Place, Park Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded not guilty to seven charges of committing sexual offences against a child under 13 and three charges of committing sexual offences against a child 13 to 15 years of age.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2004 and 2011
The periods noted are between September 15, 2004 to September 14, 2007; September 15, 2007 to September 14, 2010; September 15, 2010 to January 31, 2011; and September 15, 2010 to September 14 2011.
There was also a charge of Roberts possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals on April 23, 2020.
The 58-year-old was released on unconditional bail and will stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on March 22.
