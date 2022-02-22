MILFORD Haven museum is inviting the public to work with the museum in exploring its development options.
Senedd Member Paul Davies recently visited the museum to learn more about the museum’s facilities and to hear about its plans for the future.
The museum is in receipt of a two-year National Lottery Heritage Fund resilience grant which is inviting the public to work with the museum in exploring its long term resilience and wider vision for a development.
It will also receive a Welsh Museums Federation grant to work with young people to garner their views.
Mr Davies said: "It was a real pleasure to visit the museum and speak to Colin and Sue about how the museum is working with local partners and the local schools.
"If you haven’t already visited the museum, then please make sure to do so - it’s an excellent affordable attraction and one which I have no doubt, will go from strength to strength in the future."
Sue Davies, from the museum, said they are grateful for the funding.
"Plans are afoot to provide plenty of opportunities for people of all ages in the community to engage in fun and interesting events and activities in 2022 and 2023 and to become actively involved in the museum's development."
