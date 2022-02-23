A BUSINESSMAN from Pembroke Dock is alleged to have assaulted a woman.
Richard Francis, owner of Upton Farm Frozen Foods in Pembroke Dock, is alleged to have reversed into a woman who was trying to stop him from using her driveway to turn round.
The incident occurred at Cosheston on July 27.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 22, 71-year-old Francis, of Upton Farm, Cosheston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault.
The next date for the case is set for April 13 at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.
Francis was released on unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.