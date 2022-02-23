A BUSINESSMAN from Pembroke Dock is alleged to have assaulted a woman.

Richard Francis, owner of Upton Farm Frozen Foods in Pembroke Dock, is alleged to have reversed into a woman who was trying to stop him from using her driveway to turn round.

The incident occurred at Cosheston on July 27.

Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 22, 71-year-old Francis, of Upton Farm, Cosheston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault.

The next date for the case is set for April 13 at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

Francis was released on unconditional bail.