PREGNANT women in Wales are being reminded to stay away from animals that are giving or have recently given birth.
The advice, which also applies to women who may not be sure if they are pregnant, comes during the lambing season in Wales.
Pregnant women and those who may be immunocompromised due to a medical condition or chemotherapy, and who come into close contact with sheep during lambing may risk their own health and that of their unborn child, from infections which can occur in some ewes.
Dr Robert Smith, clinical scientist in Zoonoses, Public Health Wales, said: "Although the number of human pregnancies affected by contact with an infected animal is extremely small, the individual impact can be high.
"Cattle and goats that have recently given birth or aborted, often at other times of the year can carry infections."
To avoid the possible risk of infection, pregnant women should:
- Not help ewes to lamb, or to provide assistance with a cow that is calving or a nanny goat that is kidding
- Avoid contact with aborted or new-born lambs, calves or kids or with the afterbirth, birthing fluids or materials (eg. bedding or clothing) contaminated by such birth products, vaccines or recently vaccinated sheep
- Avoid handling (including washing) clothing, boots or any materials that may have come into contact with animals that have recently given birth, their young or afterbirths. Potentially contaminated clothing will be safe to handle after being washed on a hot cycle
- Ensure contacts or partners who have attended lambing ewes or other animals giving birth take appropriate health and hygiene precautions, including the wearing of personal protective equipment and clothing and adequate washing to remove any potential contamination
- If it is not possible to clean up thoroughly during the night, then sleep in separate bedrooms.
- Scrub hands with soap and water (hand gels are not appropriate), and keep finger nails short and clean.
- Pregnant women should seek medical advice if they experience fever or influenza-like symptoms, or if concerned that they could have acquired infection from a farm environment.
- It is advisable that pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals should not be involved in the care or husbandry of heavily pregnant animals
