HAVERFORDWEST ladies rugby have made a heartfelt plea for new players.

The team, which has had players such as Lisa Neumann and Jasmine Joyce among their ranks, says the pandemic has hit the club particularly hard.

One of the members and BBC Sport Wales presenter Ceri Coleman-Phillips said: "Like many grassroots rugby teams across the country, Haverfordwest ladies has been struggling for numbers in recent seasons.

"It’s not a new problem, every year older players hang up their boots, some of the youngsters head off to university while others find new sports or have work or family commitments.

"But the problem has been heightened by the pandemic, with the team down to the bare bones ahead of the new season.

"Haverfordwest ladies was founded in 2010 and has enjoyed success in league and cup competitions.

"It would be a huge shame to see the side fold, especially given the hard work that’s been put in, not to mention some of the talent we have there now and some of the talent that’s come through over the years.

"Wales wings Lisa Neumann and world sevens star Jasmine Joyce have both worn our blue shirt, as has prop Sarah Lawrence, and we also have a number of Scarlets representatives and a promising youth section.

"I put out an appeal across social media for new players and the response was overwhelming.

Our first league game was called off on Sunday (February 20) due to the weather, but we hope to see some new faces in the shirt when we do get up and running."

A post put on the club's Facebook page last week read: "We are seriously struggling for numbers and with the new league season about to get under way, we are desperate for players to join us.

"It really doesn't matter how old you are, how fit you are, whether you've played before or never picked up a rugby ball, you will be welcomed with open arms.

"Training is 7pm on Thursdays and games are played on Sunday afternoons.

"Please drop us a message if you have any questions, we'd love to hear from you."

For more information contact Jeff Clout at jeffclout@hotmail.co.uk