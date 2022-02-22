Vodka lovers, you don’t need to break the bank for a nice bottle of your favourite spirit, just head to Aldi to pick up the world’s best!
Yes, that’s right, Aldi’s own brand vodka has won gold at the World Vodka Awards 2022.
The popular Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka took the acclaim, at just £14.99 for a 70cl bottle.
Saint Gérmont had tough competition, but many named brand spirits to the top prize.
This comes as Aldi brings back the flavoured counterpart, Saint Gérmont Premium Raspberry Vodka (70cl, £14.99).
A fan favourite, this vodka is carefully crafted in the heart of France and distilled five times for purity.
It boasts well-balanced raspberry flavours and is made using crystal clear water from the Charente region.
Recently Aldi won ‘Best Spirits Supermarket 2022’ at the People’s Choice Awards, and ‘Supermarket Own Branded Spirits Range of the Year’ at the International Spirits Festival.
