Warmer weather is (hopefully) just around the corner, and with travel restrictions easing in most destinations, many Brits will thinking about where to go for their next holiday.
Using Google Trends data, Betway analysed where Brits are most excited to travel to this year.
To help make your next holiday easier, we’ve used Skyscanner to help you find the best flight deals to these destinations in 2022.
Cape Verde
Cape Verde was number 1 on the wish list for travel this year. With a tropical climate, volcanic islands, and mouth-watering cuisine, it is no surprise!
From Manchester Airport prices begin at £167
From Birmingham Airport prices begin at £177
From Bristol Airport prices begin at £323
From Heathrow Airport prices begin at £223
From Glasgow Airport prices begin at £338
Mexico
Mexico is number 2 on the list for a holiday of sand, sea, and amazing sights.
From Manchester Airport prices begin at £374
From Birmingham Airport prices begin at £368
From Bristol Airport prices begin at £393
From Heathrow Airport prices begin at £305
From Glasgow Airport prices begin at £382
Portugal
Portugal is a must-visit in summer and comes number 3 on Brits favourite place to go.
From Manchester Airport prices begin at £21
From Birmingham Airport prices begin at £17
From Bristol Airport prices begin at £31
From Heathrow Airport prices begin at £62
From Glasgow Airport prices begin at £34
Italy
So much to see and do in Italy, it’s no wonder it is number 4 on this list.
From Manchester Airport prices begin at £12
From Birmingham Airport prices begin at £16
From Bristol Airport prices begin at £12
From Heathrow Airport prices begin at £48
From Glasgow Airport prices begin at £30
Greece
Holiday searches for the Greek Islands have skyrocketed by a phenomenal 342.86% this year.
From Manchester Airport prices begin at £13
From Birmingham Airport prices begin at £29
From Bristol Airport prices begin at £29
From Heathrow Airport prices begin at £66
