ITV News has obtained the questionnaire sent to Downing Street staff by the Metropolitan Police after the alleged breaking of Covid regulations.
The leaked document shows staff were asked to provide police with a “lawful exception” or “reasonable excuse” for the parties which took place in lockdown.
Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from the Met Police, which also makes clear the recipient is filling out the document under caution.
The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which the Prime Minister is reported to have attended.
What does the questionnaire ask?
There are around a dozen questions on the leaked document, which include:
- “Did you participate in a gathering on a specific date"
- “What was the purpose of your participation in that gathering”
- “Did you interact with, or undertake any activity with, other persons present at the gathering. If yes, please provide details”
- "What time did you attend?"
- "What time did you leave?"
- "What reasonable excuse did you have for participating?"
- “What, if any, lawful exception applied to the gathering and/or what reasonable excuse did you have for participating in the gathering?”
The questionnaire can be responded to in three ways:
- Remain silent and answer no questions
- Provide an answer to the written questions in the attached document
- Provide a prepared statement in your own words
It is also understood the Met Police are investigating around 300 photos of the alleged parties.
