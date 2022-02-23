Police have arrested a man on suspicion of possessing cannabis and driving after taking the drug.
Thr arrest was made in Haverfordwest on Monday evening.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stated: "He provided blood samples at custody before being released under investigation, pending analysis of the sample."
