After a stormy weekend, the weather put on a flipping good show for Tenby’s annual pancake race in aid of the RNLI.
Nearly 70 entrants – including tiny tots, Tenby’s mayor, the town crier and a PCSO – served up some great entertainment to the crowds in Tudor Square yesterday, Tuesday February 22.
The event has already raised £261 for the RNLI, with the bucket collection total still to be counted.
The race has been a Tenby half-term tradition for 12 years, with only one absence due to the coronavirus.
Jo Thomas from the Tenby RNLI fujndraising committee said that she and her fellow organisers were delighted with the response to the race.
She said: "This was by far the best turn out and we would like to thank you all for taking the time to attend, donate, volunteer, or enter the race. These funds are a big help for Tenby’s RNLI and every penny is set for a good cause
"We are always knocked sideways by the tremendous support from both those taking part and the local businesses that support us with prizes for the race winners."
You can watch the action on video on facebook.com/PancakeRace
