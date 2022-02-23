A NUMBER of search warrants as part of a campaign to tackle illegal dog breeding in west Wales were executed last week.
The swoop involved officers of the National Trading Standards Regional Investigation Team and Ceredigion County Council's Public Protection officers working alongside Dyfed-Powys Police, the RSPCA and the Veterinary Medicines Directorate.
The Trading Standards regional investigation team are working across Wales as part of a national campaign to help local authority Trading Standards services tackle the criminal activity surrounding the illegal breeding of dogs.
The wider nature of this investigation will not be revealed at this time but further media communications will be released in the near future.
The work of the regional team is supported by Welsh Government funding which is allocated to Trading Standards Wales to deliver a nationwide project to tackle the problem of illegal dog breeding in Wales.
Please email any information to wtsintel@newport.gov.uk and your information will be regarded as confidential.
