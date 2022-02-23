RE-IMAGINING Citizens Advice for the post-pandemic world – that’s the aim of new chief executive officer Juliet Morris.

Juliet joins the charity in Ceredigion as it re-emerges from the challenges of lockdown and Covid restrictions and plunges straight into the issues caused by fuel price hikes and the rising cost of living.

An experienced operator with a solid background in advice and social policy, Juliet has singled out three main issues that are at the top of her in tray.

“First is recognising that Citizens Advice Ceredigion is doing a great job, we are meeting the needs of the people who most need us to the best of standards,” she said.

In 2021 Ceredigion Citizens Advice advised more than 2,000 people, helped them claim £1.2m in extra benefits and succeeded in getting over £238k worth of debts written off.

But Juliet is keen to go one better.

“I want us to improve and develop as a service, become more accessible. It’s about re-imagining Citizens Advice, making it much less office based and more out and about in the community, creating local partnerships and building relationships in communities.”

Second on her ‘to do’ list is looking after the growing Citizens Advice team of 30-plus staff and volunteers.

“We need to make sure the people behind this service are in a good place, have the right equipment and resources,” she said.

“The past two years have been particularly challenging for those of us in the advice sector and the people in the front line need support.”

And lastly – and most importantly – is the issue of money. Citizens Advice – like all third sector organisations – is reliant on grants and government funding.

“We need to make sure that we have the funding to keep our core services running as well as getting additional money in for specific services and dealing with the main issues of tackling poverty and social injustice and promoting equality,” she added.

“It’s all about the team and delivering the service – I’m the person in the background making these things possible.”