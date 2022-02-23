A festive baking bonanza by a Pembrokeshire volunteer has led to nearly £1,000 raised for Cancer Research UK.

Maureen Lower has been making and selling Christmas cakes for charities for around 30 years, and last year was no exception, when she baked, marzipanned, iced and decorated 135 of the delicious delicacies.

She has now presented £815 to the Tenby Cancer Research shop, and a further £145 to the charity's shop in Carmarthen.

This was the seventh donation she was able to make to this particuilar charity from her cake sales.

"I would like to thank all my customers for suporting me," said Maureen. "I sold all the cakes apart from five."

A native of Birmingham, Maureen, who lived in Berlin for 42 years, was awarded the MBE from Her Majesty the Queen in 2003 for her volunteering work, as well as the German Medal of Merit.

After bringing a group of elderly and people with disabilities over to Tenby from Berlin on holiday as part of her volunteering work, Maureen fell in love with the area and made her home in Kilgetty seven years ago.

She thanked the many individuals and businesses whose donations made it possible for her to make the cakes:

Roberta B. of Saundersfoot, 168 eggs

Linda W. of Narberth, £96

Sharon B., Tesco, Pembroke Dock, £25

Sian R., Morrisons, Haverfordwest, £37

Upron Farm, Pembroke Dock, 6kg icing sugar

Angela A., Pembroke Dock, £30 and help with icing and marzipan

David, Kilgetty Co-op, marzipan and icing

Sharon, Saundersfoot, cutting 120 cake bases