A branch of the Farmers’ Union of Wales has not just raised the spirits of local farmers and the rural community but also vital funds for Pembrokeshire-based mental health charity the DPJ Foundation.
Hosting three busy breakfast events as part of the FUW’s Farmhouse breakfast week, friends, members and farmers in Ceredigion enjoyed getting together at Mynach Community Centre, Devil's Bridge, Caerwedros Hall and Felinfach Hall.
Speaking after the breakfast rush, FUW Ceredigion County Chairman Morys Ioan said: “Over 150 people enjoyed the socialising and kicked off their day with a high-quality breakfast using local produce.
“It was great to see everyone, share our thoughts about the industry and put the world to rights.
“On behalf of the county I’d also like to thank everyone who helped with the cooking, serving, washing up and making sure these three events went smoothly.
“I’m also pleased to say that thanks to everyone who supported the events by having breakfast, you helped us to raise over £1,500 in aid of the DPJ Foundation.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.