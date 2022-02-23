EMOTIONS were high as hundreds of people turned out in protest over fears that Withybush General Hospital is to be downgraded to a community hospital.

Organised by the Save Withybush Campaign, a protest was held between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday, February 23, with hundreds from the local community turning out to show their support.

There were speeches and chanting and people made banners saying, 'save Withybush', 'save our A&E', 'don't move, improve'.

Hundreds showed up outside Haverfordwest in protest

Some of the opinions of those in attendance:

Former paramedic Julia Moffett, 61, Fishguard: “If something major happens in Pembrokeshire, at the oil refinery, the beach, on the road, we are in big trouble if A&E goes. If it closes our health board are basically saying we don't care if you die before you get to specialist health care.”

Event organiser Jim Scott: “We have seen a 40 year erosion of public services. A family member of mine nearly died following an asthma attack and she was rushed to Withybush. If A&E had not been here she would have died. There is no way she would have survived if the nearest if the nearest A&E is not here because we would not have made it in the golden hour.”

One mother from Haverfordwest told the Telegraph: “Basically my kids can’t get hurt after 9pm because there’s no child doctor at the hospital. The roads are not nice. We want to bring up our families here in safety. I am here to save A&E for my children and future generations.”

Wendy Ellis, 69, Letterson: "I was supposed to have an injection for my eyes at withybush in December. When I phoned up to find out what was happening they said nothing was happening at Withybush and put me through to Aberystwyth. It’s getting really difficult. Instead of building a new hospital why not put the money back into the infrastructure you already have."

Former county councillor and Haverfordwest mayor Peter Stock: “We have to keep the battle up to fight for withybush. Have they thought about how the population rises in summer with all the holiday makers that come here?”

Mayor Alan Buckfield: “The turnout just shows the strength of feeling not only in Haverfordwest but in Pembrokeshire. We are the energy capital of Wales plus the aging population and they want people to travel 30-40 miles for treatment? It is an absolute disgrace.”

Speeches were made over fears about losing A&E in Pembrokeshire

Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB) has approved a business case which proposes ‘repurposing’ Withybush into a community hospital which would have a 24/7 GP-led urgent care centre dealing with minor injuries.

More serious injuries would be dealt with at a newly built urgent and planned care hospital, to be built on a site between Narberth and St Clears, which will be home to a trauma unit and emergency department.

A start date for building a new hospital in West Wales has been pencilled in.

These dates include, a preferred site for the new hospital to be confirmed by July this year, planning applications to be submitted to the council in December next year, building to start in August 2026, and the hospital to open in October 2029.