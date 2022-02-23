There was a large gathering of members recently at the Rosemarket Golf Club when John McLean rounded off a very successful year as captain by presenting a cheque for £1,200 to Brian Harries, the chairman of the Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru.
The money was raised as a result of a number of initiatives held throughout the year and, as Brian explained, this was a particularly impressive sum when considering the restrictions which have been in place during that time impacting hugely on charity revenues.
A spokesman for the Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru said: "With one in eight men affected - which becomes one in three if there is a family history - prostate cancer remains the biggest single health issue for all men in Wales.
"Prostate Cymru is committed to playing its part in providing the best possible care and support to all those involved in the treatment of prostate disease and also the important work it carries out in raising awareness."
