There have been 143 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today (Wednesday, February 23), state there were 86 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 37 in Pembrokeshire and 20 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 79,210 – 44,125 in Carmarthenshire, 23,625 in Pembrokeshire and 11,460 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 13 there were 24,288 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,163 were positive.

There were four new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 700 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 903 new cases of coronavirus and five new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 810,785 cases and 6,961 deaths.

There have been 5,501 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,518,753 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,382,807 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,894,329 people and 60,562 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.