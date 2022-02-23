HUNDREDS came out in support of Withybush Hospital today as Facebook group Save Withybush organised a protest in response to health board plans to build a new hospital.

Here's some pictures from the day.

Opinions at the demonstration were tense with former paramedic Julia Moffett, of Fishguard, saying: “If If it closes our health board are basically saying we don't care if you die before you get to specialist health care.”

Wendy Ellis, of Letterson, said: "Instead of building a new hospital why not put the money back into the infrastructure you already have."

Mayor of Haverfordwest Alan Buckfield said: "We are the energy capital of Wales plus the aging population and they want people to travel 30-40 miles for treatment? It is an absolute disgrace.”

When the plans were announced in January, Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda UHB, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has re-enforced the need for change, and we believe this is our once in a lifetime opportunity to improve the health outcomes and wellbeing of our population."

A petition to save services has had almost 5,000 signatures. It needs 10,000 to be considered for a debate in the Senedd, just days after it was launched. Click here to go to the petition.

A plan described as ‘illustrative’ was set out for when the new hospital would open.

These dates include, a preferred site for the new hospital to be confirmed by July this year.

Planning applications are to be submitted to the council in December next year, with building to start in August 2026, and the hospital to open in October 2029.

The plans are subject to Welsh Government approval.

In January Hywel Dda Health Board recently announced a £1.3billion investment plan for Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.