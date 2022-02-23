Running out of ideas of what to do with the kids this half term (as well as the cash to do it)? Here’s a free event on the Pembrokeshire coast.
Outdoor adventure company, TYF Adventure offering a free Rockpool Safari session for young people in the local community this Sunday, February 27.
The session, from 9:00 am - 11:30am, will allow children of all ages to get up close and personal with the marine life living along the St. David’s coastline.
Exploring rock pools and life along the low tide mark children will leave with the knowledge and experience to explore the beaches and coves of Pembrokeshire independently and responsibly.
The session will be suitable for all ages and will be led by experienced outdoor instructors.
It is being run by TYF in conjunction with The Outdoor Partnerships as part of the Winter of Wellbeing campaign to get more people across Wales spending time in the outdoors.
Spaces are limited and you can sign up here. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/chwilota-mewn-pyllau-lan-mor-a-taith-gerdded-rock-pooling-activity-walk-tickets-256080713307?aff=ebdsoporgprofile For more information, contact sioned.thomas@partneriaeth-awyr-agored.co.uk or ring 07706735791
