A guide dog owner from west Wales appears on ITV’s The Chase tomorrow, Thursday February 24 (5pm).

Keen quizzer Lloyd Davies from Manorbier, travelled to Elstree Studios in London to take part in the popular prime time quiz show, accompanied by Harvey, a three-year-old labradoodle.

“Everyone made a fuss of Harvey, including the host, Bradley Walsh,” said Lloyd. “He introduced us both by name.

“I let the producers know beforehand that I would have my guide dog with me and they were really accommodating. They explained where the obstacles were on set and Harvey was able to lie at my feet while I faced the Chaser.

"It wasn’t too hot, and Harvey had plenty of water.”

Lloyd, 28, is a sports enthusiast and no stranger to the spotlight. He competes in disabled strongman events and recently sledge-pulled 250kg in weight – more than eight Harveys!

The former Tenby United rugby player, who lost his sight when he was 20, recently started a job as a trainee rehabilitation officer for visually impaired people with Carmarthenshire County Council.

He said: “When I lost my eyesight I just couldn’t understand why this had happened to me, and never imagined being able to live a full and normal life again.

"But I was so wrong, and I’ve thought back to that horrible time in my life so many times since then and wished so much that I could help and reassure other people in that situation.

"As cheesy as it sounds, I feel like I’ve found my purpose.”

Tune in to The Chase (ITV at 5pm and on the ITV Hub) to find out how Lloyd and Harvey got on.