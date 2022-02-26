A CHURCH dating back to the 1300s is on the verge of closing its doors after its congregation has dwindled to just two.

Services at St Madocs of Ferns have been reduced to just once every five Sundays.

The church, located in Haroldston West, near Broad Haven, is said to have begun as a cell back in 530AD when St Madoc followed St David over from Ireland and preached in the local area.

But now the story of the church’s long and rich history looks set to end as the doors are planned to close after the final service in July.

In a last ditch attempt, Church warden Diana Thomas and Rev David Mortimer are trying in to keep the church open by offering it to anyone who wishes to use it.

Suggestions for what the church could be used as include a heritage or exhibition centre. A few years ago it was opened up as a studio for artists.

Diana, centre, has gone to the church for over 40 years

Diana says she would be bitterly disappointed to see it close after all the work to keep it going.

“I just want it to be used,” said Diana. “We have worked hard over the last few years to keep it going, but it is now getting too much for me and the other wardens.

“It seems such a shame. The church will fall into disrepair.”

While Rev Mortimer says support for the church is still strong, finding people willing to look after the buildings can be difficult.

“No one wants the responsibility,” said Rev Mortimer. “It’s a shame because this church’s history sticks out and everybody has always been very friendly when I ministered here.”

St Madocs of Ferns

The county councillor for the Havens, Peter Morgan, has spoken up in his support for a church that has special meaning to him.

“Having grown up in the Haven, St Madocs was a very popular church,” said Cllr Morgan. “I can vividly remember attending with my mum and two brothers in the early 60s.”

The church is on the verge of closing after over 600 years

Located in the lush green pastures of West Pembrokeshire, the church was rebuilt by the Saxons and then again by the Victorians and it is estimated worship could have been conducted on the site as far back as the 500s, although the earliest recording of the church was in the 14th Century.

It also has the peculiar feature of its very own tomb of the unknown warrior. The cemetery at St Madocs holds an unnamed WW2 soldier’s grave.

For Diana it’s about more than just the history of the church though, it’s her history as well, having been married there, burying her husband there, and her daughter being married there.

“It seems such a shame it will just close and go derelict.”

If you wish to enquire about the future of the church contact: dnthms45@gmail.com.