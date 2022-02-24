A slippery character missing for months and presumed dead recently turned up after spending the start of this year hibernating in the most unlikely of places.

Baz Williams from Mathry had lost his 150-centimetre-long corn snake Ziggy when he was preparing dinner one night before Christmas.

He had taken his kitchen apart trying to find her and had given her up for dead when the AWOL reptile emerged from a tiny gap in the top of the dishwasher.

“Sometimes when I’m cooking I take her out and she has a wander round the kitchen utensils I have got hanging up,” said Baz of the evening Ziggy went missing.

“I left my son in charge of her, he got distracted and the next thing she was gone.”

At first Baz wasn’t too concerned, Ziggy had gone missing before and turned up after a couple of weeks when she got hungry.

This time though the weeks turned into months and there was still no sign of her.

“I dismantled my kitchen units to look for her,” said Baz. “I assumed that she had got stuck somewhere, couldn’t find her way out and died.”

Then on Valentine’s Day morning Baz went to unload the dishwasher to see Ziggy’s head, with her tongue flicking in and out, poking out a tiny gap in the top of the dishwasher.

“I was so relieved,” said Baz. “I had resigned myself to the fact that she was gone.”

Once discovered though, Ziggy was none to keen to leave her new lair.

“I dangled a mouse to get her to come out, but it was still a fight to get her out,” said Baz. “She held onto that dishwasher for dear life.”

Baz thinks that Ziggy must have been attracted by the heat rising to the top of the dishwasher and chosen that spot to hibernate.

“To get in that little gap and stay there for two months, she must have loved it when I was doing a cycle of dishes,” he said.

Since her antics Ziggy has remained in her vivarium but Baz says she will soon have the run of the kitchen again, this time though he will keep a closer eye on her.