Pembrokeshire County Council is beginning the public consultation phase of the highly-anticipated Brynhir development in Tenby and is keen to hear local people’s views and aspirations of the proposed site, ahead of the design stages.

Following a members briefing and meeting with Tenby Town Council earlier this month, an informal public drop-in session is being held at The De Valence in Tenby on Tuesday March 15 from 12-6pm.

A council spokesman said that members of the local community and people who may be on the housing waiting list for the Tenby area are welcome to come along to talk to council officers from the housing development team.

The proposed 144-home development, featuring 102 social housing properties, is in response to an identified need for council housing in Tenby and reflects the demand for housing for local people seeking to move or return to the area.

Planning permission was granted in June 2020 for the development, despite protests at the loss of 'the last green space in Tenby'.

Pembrokeshire County Council said that the drop-in session will also be an opportunity for those who might have an interest in these homes to collect an application form in order to join the housing register.

If applicants are already on the housing register, they do not need to do anything else at this stage.

Further along the process, PCC will be engaging with the community in order to develop a Local Lettings Policy to be used to allocate the first lettings at Brynhir in line with guidelines.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, council cabinet member for housing said: “The proposed Brynhir development is very exciting and is sure to raise a response from many local people.

"We’re keen to engage with the community and understand their aspirations or concerns at this very early stage.

“There are no plans or designs to show people yet but it’s important that everyone has the opportunity to provide us with their ideas, so that these can be considered by those responsible for creating initial designs.” Numbers at this informal drop-in event will need to be monitored, in accordance with Covid guidelines, to ensure everyone’s safety.

To contact the council ahead of this event, you can call the contact centre on 01437 764551 or email the Housing Customer Liaison Team at housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

On Facebook, see the Housing Facebook page to keep up-to-date with developments: https://www.facebook.com/PCCHousing