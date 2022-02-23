Wales boss Wayne Pivac is set to make a huge selection call by leaving out Louis Rees-Zammit for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England.

The Gloucester wing will be released back to his club ahead of their Gallagher Premiership appointment with Leicester, the PA news agency understands.

Alex Cuthbert is expected to be retained after Wales’ victory over Scotland last time out, with a fit-again Josh Adams returning on the other wing and replacing Rees-Zammit.

Louis Rees-Zammit celebrates after scoring a try for Wales against Fiji (David Davies/PA)

Cuthbert is poised to win his 50th cap, being rewarded for an impressive showing in the 20-17 success against Scotland.

Rees-Zammit is one of the most exciting players in European rugby, collecting four tries during last season’s Six Nations and being picked for the British and Irish Lions’ South Africa tour.

The 21-year-old has carved out a reputation for scoring dazzling solo tries, which he underlined with a breathtaking touchdown against Fiji during this season’s Autumn Nations Series.

Players with English clubs are released back to them if they are not involved in a Wales match-day 23.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has considered his selection options ahead of England game (David Davies/PA)

And although Pivac will not announce his starting line-up for Twickenham until Thursday, Rees-Zammit is understood to have missed out.

Pivac has also been weighing up whether to recall Bath back-row forward Taulupe Faletau, who has recovered from a long-term ankle injury.

Faletau, capped 86 times, has made two appearances for his club this month, including a full 80 minutes in the 24-20 Premiership defeat against Leicester on Saturday, and he joined the Wales squad earlier this week.

"It is brilliant to have him back. You want your best players available, and he comes into that category."#GuinnessSixNations — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 22, 2022

Is thought that Faletau could feature at number eight, being joined by Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham in the back-row.

Wales have not recorded a Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham since 2012.

But their hopes of a successful title defence will disappear unless they can end that sequence this weekend.

Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said: “England are a team that start well, generally.

“They tend to get early scores on the board, and they can be a tough side to play against when you have to start chasing.

“The start is important. They are a good side and they have got some players coming back with a bit of experience, which will make them a little bit stronger.

“In 2012, I remember winning, but it was a very tough game. Scott Williams’ brilliance to win us the game, and then some heroic defence to win us the Triple Crown that year.

“2015 (Wales won a World Cup pool match 28-25 at Twickenham)) was the same. We were under pressure for long periods, but ‘Biggsy’ (Wales fly-half Dan Biggar) kept us in the game.

Hear what England coach Martin Gleeson had to say about adopting a knockout tournament mentality in 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗸 💬 #ENGvWAL — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 23, 2022

“There is no easy way about it. You have to be incredibly physical, you have to be incredibly disciplined and you have to take your chances when they come.

“Everybody knows how big of a game it is. It’s not just a Wales-England perspective – it’s the Six Nations perspective as well.

“If we come out on top, it is a good opportunity for us to go on and be competitive in the rest of the championship.”