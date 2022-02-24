A Haverfordwest man has been jailed for five months for stalking, assault and carrying a knife in a public place.

Simon Rees, of Dew Street, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court for sentencing earlier this month.

He had previously pleaded guilty to stalking without fear, alarm or distress, in that he had attended the home of a woman on several occasions between January 28 this year and February 4, contrary to the protection from harassment act.

He also admitted committing a further offence while on a suspended sentence for battery and possession of a knife in a public place.

Magistrates sentenced the 25-year-old to a total of five months in prison. He was sentenced to two months for stalking. A three-year restraining order was put in place forbidding him to communicate with his victim, approach her address or refer to her in any way on social media.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation and a victim surcharge of £128.

Magistrates then activated two suspended sentences; a one-month sentence made on January 12 this year for an assault that took place on December 17, 2021.

A three-month sentence for carrying a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, without good reason in a public place on December 20 last year was also activated.

Two of these sentences are to run concurrently, leaving Rees with a total prison sentence of five months and a total of £328 to pay by July this year.