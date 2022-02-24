A £10,000 grant from the National Lottery will help Pembrokeshire go zero waste and help develop an innovative new shop in Pembroke Dock.
Pembrokeshire Frame has received £10,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund. The money will be used to recruit a part time zero waste co-ordinator, responsible for developing and delivering The Refillery at Pembroke Dock – a new zero-waste store to be located in The Frame reuse shop.
The zero-waste co-ordinator will also be responsible for other zero-waste projects, including the opening of the Pembroke Dock Community Fridge, and co-ordinating volunteers.
Paul Hughes, chief officer at Pembrokeshire Frame said: “We are delighted to receive National Lottery funding for our zero waste projects.
“Following the impacts of Covid 19, this funding could not have come at a better time. Funding will assist us in supporting the vulnerable individuals we work with and the local community, while significantly helping us to meet our waste reducing targets”.
To find out more about applying for a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to support your community, visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/wales.
