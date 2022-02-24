ONE person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash which took place on the county's roads on Wednesday evening.
At around 9.30pm on February 23 a two vehicle collision occurred south of Ryelands Lane at the brow of the hill entering Begelly from the north.
Police and ambulance attended.
The road was closed and one person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
The road was clear at around 11.30pm.
