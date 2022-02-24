VILLAGERS in Hermon near Crymych are pressing ahead with ambitious plans to buy the chapel of Brynmyrnach before selling it on to a new heritage and housing trust set up by locals.
They want to open a ground floor heritage centre at the Victorian chapel as well as transforming a new upper floor area into two flats for local people.
Members had been faced with a difficult decision of looking at the best options for the old chapel which has been a part of village life since 1888.
“The roof is in a very poor state and the cost of refurbishment would be an expensive endeavour,” local county councillor Cris Tomos told the Tivy-Side.
“Following a meeting of the chapel members along with people within the community it was proposed to sell the chapel to a new heritage and housing trust being set up by locals.
"The new heritage and housing trust would be a community benefit society and limited company.
“Local people would be the shareholders in this co-operative housing venture that will have a local letting policy allowing affordable housing for local families and couples."
The new project is now seeking local investors to help purchase the chapel with a request of lump sums of £2,000 guaranteeing an annual interest rate greater that high street banks.
"We are seeking local financial contributors in the same way as Canolfan Hermon Co-operative, 4CG Co-operative and Tafarn Sinc Co-operative attracted local people to help save and develop local assets.
“We are looking to identify 25 people to put in £2,000 each that will then allow us to match the funding required to purchase and start developing the old chapel for local housing and a heritage centre."
Anyone interested in knowing more can contact Cris on 07974099738 or email cristomos831@gmail.com
