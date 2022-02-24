The family of a Haverfordwest man who died last month has donated £560 to a cause close to his heart.
Frank Golden died unexpectedly on January 5. His family held a collection in his memory for Greenacres Animal Rescue.
Mr Golden had great admiration and praise for the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly in animal rescue and placements throughout Pembrokeshire and Greenacres was a charity very close to his heart.
His son Damian Golden presented the £560 to Greenacres.
‘Dad would have been absolutely delighted with the amount donated by his friends and family who attended from all over the UK to say their final farewells last Friday,” said Damian.
Greenacres representative, Charlotte, added that the donation would go a long way in helping to buy food, blankets and other much-needed items.
If you would like to help Greenacres you can donate via Paypal Giving Fund at: paypal.com/gb/fundraiser/charity/129520 You can also donate items from Greenacres’Amazon Wishlist – https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/30EXK3WZXE3TM?ref_=wl_share https://www.greenacresrescue.org.uk/donate/
