A man has been arrested in Haverfordwest for suspected drug driving.
On Tuesday morning officers from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) arrested the man for having cocaine in his system while behind the wheel.
The driver provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
He was then taken to custody and blood samples taken.
Officers said the man has now been released under investigation, pending analysis of the samples.
