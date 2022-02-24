PRESELI Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb has said the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have consequences throughout the world for decades to come.

Russian forces launched a major military assault on Ukraine on Thursday morning, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.

In response, Mr Crabb described the Kremlin as a 'gangster government' and warned that the 'strongest possible measures' must be taken.

"No one should be in any doubt, this is a very dark day for all of us in Europe," said Mr Crabb.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine will have consequences throughout the world for decades to come, and the decisions made in response will shape our future.

"This is a testing moment for the western alliance of nations, who value freedom and democracy.

"It is imperative that we act with unity and serious purpose."

Mr Crabb added: "I welcome the Prime Minister’s promise of a massive package of new sanctions against Russia.

"I really hope our actions are as strong as our words on this occasion. There are things we can do right now, financially and in many other ways, to make Putin feel the cost of his actions. We must not flinch from this."