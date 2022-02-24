A 34-year man is in jail awaiting trial for possessing a class A drug in Pembrokeshire and conspiring to supply it.
Matthew Edward Dean appeared in front of Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 22.
He was charged with possessing a quantity of cocaine with the intent to supply it to an unknown person. The offence was alleged to have taken place in Pembrokeshire on September 9, 2020.
He was also charged with conspiring to supply cocaine between May 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. This was a joint charge along with seven other men.
Dean, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was sent for trial at Newport Crown Court on March 22.
He was remanded into custody until then.
