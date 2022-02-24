A PEMBROKESHIRE rugby team is going to attempt to raise £1,000 with a wheelchair push from Haverfordwest to Milford Haven.
The route will traverse a total of 15 miles starting in Haverfordwest at 10.30am from Castle Square on Saturday, February 26, taking in Neyland, and finishing at Milford Haven.
The Pembrokeshire Vikings, which was set up just before lockdown at ‘Haverfordwest Rugby Football Club’ and is led by ex-Scarlets and Ospreys player Simon Gardiner, is looking to arrange fixtures with opposition teams based in Llanelli, Swansea, Cardiff, and others in England.
The aim of the fundraiser is to raise money for transport and in the future purchase a minibus to be able to participate in the fixtures.
The Pembrokeshire Vikings are an over 16s mixed ability rugby team, enabling individuals with all types of physical and mental disabilities to engage in mainstream sport.
You can support the cause their JustGiving page, here.
- On Sunday, February 27 at Milford Haven RFC the Vikings are hosting a touch and walking group from 2-3pm. All genders and abilities welcome, but must be age 16 and over. For more information call Simon on 07581346832.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.