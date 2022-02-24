Another 151 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today (Thursday, February 24), state there were 72 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 53 in Pembrokeshire and 26 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 79,361 – 44,197 in Carmarthenshire, 23,678 in Pembrokeshire and 11,486 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 19 there were 18,944 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,681 were positive.

There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 700 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,059 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 811,844 cases and 6,969 deaths.

There have been 10,302 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,519,201 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,383,405 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,896,063 people and 60,627 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.