Wales have recalled Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams for Saturday's Six Nations match against England, in the only two changes made by head coach Wayne Pivac.

Faletau, who has played two games for Bath since a seven-month lay-off with an ankle injury, comes straight into the back row instead of Jac Morgan, and starts at No 8.

“We’re very pleased to have the experienced Toby Faletau back," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac on announcing the squad on Thursday morning.

"He’s trained well during the week and got 80 minutes under his belt last week. From our point of view he brings a lot of experience so we’re very excited to have Toby back."

Adams, who missed the home win over Scotland with a calf problem, will replace Louis Rees-Zammit on the wing at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday (KO 4.45pm).

The Cardiff wing was picked at outside centre for the opening defeat in Ireland, but is back in his natural position to face the old rivals in round three of the Championship.

Meanwhile Alex Cuthbert will win his 50th cap for Wales this weekend after being selected on the other wing, and Liam Williams remains in his position at fullback.

“I’m really pleased for Alex Cuthbert to get fifty Tests for his country. It’s a massive achievement. And it’s also great to have Josh Adams back from injury," said Pivac,

"They are two good players. That means Louis Rees-Zammit is the unfortunate one this week that misses out.

"But we’ve looked at the opposition we’re playing and niggly injuries that players pick up from time to time and we think that in this particular match, the way the game will go, that Alex and Josh are the right selection."

Elsewhere in the back row Ross Moriarty switches to blind-side flanker and Taine Basham moves back to open-side flanker after an outing at blind side against Scotland.

Among the replacements Leon Brown (tight-head prop) is in line to make his first appearance for Wales since last July.

Kieran Hardy and Gareth Anscombe, who last featured for Wales in the autumn against Fiji and South Africa respectively, are named as half back cover.

“Clearly everyone loves playing at home and it’s a first home game of the Guinness Six Nations for England," added Pivac.

"They will be tough opposition, they always are and both teams are still in this competition so there’s a lot at stake.

“It’s a big game. We had a great result against them last year but we’re going to have to play very, very well to get the same result this year.

“We played well against Scotland, but we’ve challenged the boys to make sure that we have that same effort away from home this week.”

Wales team to face England (Saturday 26 February, KO 4.45pm. Live on ITV and S4C)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 76 caps)

14. Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 49 caps)

13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 28 caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 18 caps)

11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 36 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 97 caps), captain

9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 31 caps)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 40 caps)

2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 25 caps)

3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 62 caps)

4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 15 caps)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 31 caps), vice-captain

6. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 51 caps)

7. Taine Basham (Dragons – 9 caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby – 86 caps)

Replacements

16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 2 cap)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 7 caps)

18. Leon Brown (Dragons – 20 caps)

19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)

20. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 1 cap)

21. Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 8 caps)

22. Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 29 caps)

23. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – 94 caps)