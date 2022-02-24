Two new canons have been appointed to St Davids Cathedral, one as canon chancellor and one as canon member of the Dean and Chapter of the Cathedral.

The canons have been appointed by the Bishop of St Davids, the Right Reverend Dr Joanna Penberthy.

Revd Canon Dewi Roberts will take up the position of the new canon chancellor, while Revd Delyth Wilson will join the Dean and Chapter of the Cathedral as canon.

The dean of St Davids,the Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones said she was delighted by the appointments.

“These are excellent appointments,” she said.

“Canon Dewi has served as a Canon since 2013, and his appointment as canon chancellor reflects his capacity to contribute the wisdom of years to chapter in its role of guiding cathedral life.”

“I also look forward to welcoming Revd Delyth Wilson to our chapter, and to drawing on her wide experience, especially in the field of social responsibility.”

The installation of the canons in their new stalls will take place at Choral Evensong on Tuesday, May 10. The service of installation is open to everyone.

Dean Sarah said: “We hold them both in our prayers and welcome the prayers of others that together the dean and chapter, as our trustee body, will be good stewards and servants of the cathedral in all that God is calling us to be and become.”

Canon Dewi said he was ‘humbled’ to have been offered the historic position.

“I have hugely enjoyed being part of the cathedral’s chapter, and pray that I may be able to support the dean further through this new role,” he said.

Revd Delyth Wilson added: “To be a trustee of what I regard as a very special place in the heart of all Welsh Christians, is both an honour and a privilege. I look forward to being of service to the life of the cathedral.”