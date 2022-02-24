Are you involved in a project that is working to combat climate change? Do you need funding? Transition Bro Gwaun is offering grants of up to £5,000.

The grants of between £500 and £5,000 are available to groups in north Pembrokeshire for developing projects that combat climate change and help move communities towards a safer, greener future.

Kate Hawkins, a member of the working group managing the Community Climate Fund said: “We’ve already had quite a lot of interest, and hope to hear from more groups, particularly those who may be new to thinking about climate change projects.”

TBG has set up an independent panel to decide which projects will be given grants and has recruited on to the panel two students from Ysgol Bro Gwaun, Lara Van Soest, deputy head girl, and Evan Curtis, deputy head boy.

Lara said: “To have a voice in my community, especially at such a young age is really beneficial - being on this panel means I have the opportunity to make a positive change in my life and for others around me.”

Ysgol Bro Gwaun head teacher, Paul Edwards thanked TBG for involving the school in ‘such an innovative and proactive community venture.‘

“I am concerned that many of our young people are now experiencing high levels of anxiety around climate change,” he said.

“I fully support any work that helps to inform and empower them to make a positive change for the future.”

Applications to the Community Climate Fund are now open - the deadline is April 1 2022. If you would like to find out more, TBG volunteers can give advice and support to prospective applicants and would also be happy to give presentations to groups.

For more information go to https://transitionbrogwaun.org.uk/community-climate-fund/mail or contact transitionbrogwaun@phonecoop.coop